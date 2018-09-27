Authorities in Arlington said a man barricaded himself inside a home after they tried to execute a search warrant for a suspect wanted for rape in Washington.

The Arlington County Police department said the incident started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Street near Park Road in the District’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Arlington police were working with D.C. Police to execute the warrant.

Early Thursday, Arlington Police said on Twitter that they were “actively working to resolve the incident.”

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.