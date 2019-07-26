D.C. police are searching for as many as 10 teenagers, ages 13 and 14, who were caught on surveillance video beating and stomping a man at the entrance to the Washington Hilton hotel near Dupont Circle.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and a swollen left eye, according to a police report. The man, who is from Newport News, Va., did not respond to several interview requests.

Police said the attack occurred about 1 a.m. on July 14 in the circular driveway at the Hilton, in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, north of Dupont Circle and also near the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Authorities released video of the attack Wednesday, seeking the public’s help in identifying the teens.

The video shows a man walking slowly toward the front doors of the hotel, followed by a group of teens. He appears to be trying to ward them off. Another man intervenes to separate the group. The victim puts his hand in front of one teen dressed in jeans and a white T-shirt, and is surrounded and taken to the ground.

The video shows a group that includes males and females swarming over the man, kicking and hitting him in the body and head. Two teens appear to kick the man in the head and as they depart, a female returns, bends over and appears to spit in the man’s face. Another man with the victim also was injured in the attack, police said.

A police report on the incident indicates there might have been a prior interaction between the teens and the victim, or people he was with. One person told police that while walking to the hotel, the teens were seen at a corner and one yelled out, “that’s him” while pointing to a person in the group.

The man who suffered lesser injuries in the assault told police he told the teens, “That’s not him, you have the wrong person,” according to the report. There was a further exchange of words and then the assault, police said. Both victims were treated at a hospital.

A police spokeswoman said detectives do not know what, if anything, occurred before the attack or whether the victims might have been involved.

