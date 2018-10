Police said Thursday they are searching for a person who beat a man with a hammer in Logan Circle.

At around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of 14th Street NW and found a man beaten with a hammer, a D.C. police spokesman said. The man was conscious and breathing, and was transported to a hospital, according to the spokesman.

Police had no information about a motive in the attack, and no information about the suspect was immediately available.