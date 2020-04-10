His name was withheld until relatives could be notified, the fire department said.
The woman who died was found in a basement and had died at the scene, the fire department said. They said they are awaiting an autopsy to identify her.
County fire investigators and homicide detectives are both investigating, officials said.
Although no cause for the fire has been determined, fire investigators found that it began in the basement, officials said. The fire department said it was beginning to spread but was extinguished within two minutes after firefighters’ arrival.