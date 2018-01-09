The man in the picture is being sought for a break-in at Chipotle’s at 600 F Street on Jan. 1, 2018 (Capitol One Arena) in Washington, D.C. (DC Police)

He sat at the counter of a downtown Chipotle, ate $60 worth of barbecue beef and drank a $3 apple juice.

The problem was it was after 3 a.m. and the restaurant at Capital One Arena was closed. Police said the man forced open the front doors on F Street Northwest.

A police report says the man destroyed a burglar alarm and “consumed the food.” He was still sitting on a stool when the general manager arrived at 6:10 a.m., police said. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day.

Authorities said the man fled into a nearby McDonald’s restaurant and then disappeared. In a picture distributed by the police, the man is wearing a floppy hat, baggy pants and a backpack.

Employees of the Chipotle, at Sixth and F streets NW, declined to comment on Tuesday. The police report lists the food as a “tray of barbacoa,” a Mexican beef barbecue.

Correction: In an earlier version of this article, the headline and first paragraph incorrectly said the man who broke into the restaurant ate pulled pork.