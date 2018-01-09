He sat at the counter of a downtown Chipotle, ate $60 worth of barbecue beef and drank a $3 apple juice.
The problem was it was after 3 a.m. and the restaurant at Capital One Arena was closed. Police said the man forced open the front doors on F Street Northwest.
A police report says the man destroyed a burglar alarm and “consumed the food.” He was still sitting on a stool when the general manager arrived at 6:10 a.m., police said. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day.
Authorities said the man fled into a nearby McDonald’s restaurant and then disappeared. In a picture distributed by the police, the man is wearing a floppy hat, baggy pants and a backpack.
Employees of the Chipotle, at Sixth and F streets NW, declined to comment on Tuesday. The police report lists the food as a “tray of barbacoa,” a Mexican beef barbecue.
Correction: In an earlier version of this article, the headline and first paragraph incorrectly said the man who broke into the restaurant ate pulled pork.