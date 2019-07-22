A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Beltsville and sexually assaulting her has been arrested, authorities said.

Victor Salguero-Roldan, 22, entered a Beltsville home shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Sunday on Pleasant Acres Drive, Prince George’s County police said. He went into a woman’s bedroom and touched her inappropriately before she screamed and he ran out of the house, police said.

Police dogs tracked down Salguero-Roldan. He has been charged with attempted second-degree rape, breaking and entering and fourth-degree sex offense.

No similar crimes have been reported in that area, police said, and the man and woman did not know each other.

