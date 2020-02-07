Police did not give any immediate details on how the suspect was caught.

The incident unfolded Wednesday in Glen Burnie, south of Baltimore, when police found a man — who was later identified as Jones — fatally shot inside a home. His vehicle was missing, and detectives later spotted it near a convenience store in South Baltimore near the county border.

Officials said two officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the person in the vehicle fired a gun, striking one of the detectives. He was able to pull over and call for help. Another officer went after the vehicle for more than five miles along the Chesapeake Bay in the Pasadena and Riviera Beach areas, police officials said.

The man ran from the vehicle and shot a second detective, police said.

One of the wounded officers was described as a 22-year veteran assigned to a fugitive-apprehension squad. The other has been on the force 13 years and is on a homeland security team that investigates criminal gangs.

They were expected to survive. One of the officers who was shot was initially in life-threatening condition but was said to be stable after medical care, according to officials.

Some schools in the county were closed Thursday, and residents in parts of Stoney and Riviera Beach were told to stay inside as law enforcement looked for the suspect.

As many as 50 officers were involved in the search. Police in tactical gear with assault-style weapons searched buildings and went house-to-house in parts of the county.