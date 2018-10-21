A man changing a tire along the Capital Beltway in Oxon Hill was fatally struck by car driven by a man who may have been impaired, Maryland State Police said Sunday.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on the outer loop of Interstate 495 at St. Barnabas Road, police said.

Samuel Brown, 51, of Clinton, was outside his Jeep Cherokee changing a tire when a car struck him.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers who spoke with the driver of the car that struck Brown “detected signs that he was possibly operating under the influence, police said. Police are not identifying the man, a 29-year-old from Temple Hills, citing possible criminal charges pending in the case.