A 22-year-old man has been charged after police said he threatened to kill everyone he encountered at a Fairfax County mosque, rammed parked cars and refused to let people inside the house of worship.

Zulqarnian Khan is facing nine counts for the incident that occurred at Masjid Noor in Springfield on Sunday night, Fairfax County police said. Officers arrived at the mosque in the 8600 block of Pohick Road after emergency calls were placed.

Khan made death threats, prevented people from entering the mosque and forced others to leave the building, police said. Khan also rammed three parked cars with his own vehicle, including one car that was occupied, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

Khan was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County jail.

He was charged with three counts of abduction, one count of attempted malicious wounding, and one count of destruction of property. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor destruction of property and one count of disorderly conduct. He is being held without bond.

Police did not disclose a motive for the incident.