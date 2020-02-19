The suspect was identified as Joseph Evans, of no fixed address. Court records show he is at St. Elizabeths Hospital undergoing psychiatric evaluation following his arrest in 2018 on a charge that he stole $100 from a person in Adams Morgan.

Evans’s attorney, listed in court records as Anthony Eugene Smith, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. A hearing in the theft case is scheduled for later this month.

The attack on Sept. 24, 2012, occurred about 10:30 p.m. on K Street Northeast, a half-block east of North Capitol Street and two blocks north of the train station.

A police report says the victim told police a man put a gun to her head, covered her head with a towel and forced her into a stairwell. The man said to her, “I don’t want to hurt you. I just want to have sex with you,” according to the report.

A grand jury indicted Evans on charges of kidnapping while armed, first-degree sexual abuse while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. Evans is to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 27. Police declined to discuss what evidence led to the arrest.

D.C. Superior Court documents show police in 2018 obtained a search warrant to collect DNA from Evans while investigating the sexual assault of a woman on Oct. 13, 2013.