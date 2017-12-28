D.C. police arrested a third suspect Wednesday in the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old daughter of a D.C. police detective in August in Northeast Washington.

Police arrested James Mayfield, 18, charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Jamahri Sydnor.

The recent Wilson High School graduate was fatally wounded by a stray bullet as she drove through the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, where at least two men opened fire on the afternoon of Aug. 10.

Authorities previously arrested Philip Carlos McDaniel, 21, and Robert Moses, 18.

McDaniel is charged with assault with intent to kill and told investigators that he drove two friends to the street to confront a man they were angry with, according to court documents.

D.C. police said they arrested James Mayfield, 18 , on First Degree Murder charges in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor in August. (D.C. police)

In early November, officials announced that Mayfield was a third suspect, and police had been searching for him since.

Jamahri had been accepted as a freshman at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and was days from enrolling when she was killed.

“She had dreams,” said her mother, Detective Q Wallace, at a vigil in August. “Somebody just shot at my baby’s head and snatched the breath out of her.”