A man was arrested for robbing a bank in downtown Silver Spring last month, authorities said Friday.

Around 5:15 p.m. on April 29, officers responded to the TD Bank in the 8800 block of Colesville Road for the report of a robbery, Montgomery County Police said in a statement. A man had entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The man fled after receiving cash, the statement said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr. of Hyattsville during a traffic stop in College Park on May 2, the statement said. He was charged with robbery and theft, and is being held without bond.

Detectives are working with other jurisdictions to determine if he committed other robberies in the area.

Read more:



Israel Fuentes Jr. (Montgomery County Police)

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news