A man who was beaten last weekin a homeless shelter in Southeast Washington has died of his injuries and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim, saying they have been unable to locate relatives.

Police arrested and charged a suspect who they said had been visiting the shelter. He is identified as Edward M. Banks, 47, of Northwest, and he is charged with second-degree murder.

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 in the 801 East Shelter run by Catholic Charities, located in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE.

Police said in an arrest affidavit that the 45-year-old victim was found unconscious at the shelter on Aug. 18 and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Staff there determined he had been assaulted and contacted police on Aug. 19.

The victim died Aug. 20 and the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide from blunt force trauma on Thursday, according to the affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Detectives discovered surveillance video of the attack and that led them to a suspect, the affidavit says. The documents say the video shows a man punching the victim in the head, and the victim falling and striking his head on the ground.

Police also said that after the victim was attacked, other residents were seen rummaging through his belongings. Police also said the suspect went through security at the shelter but did not sign in, and had not been assigned a bed.

According to the affidavit, Banks told police he had been at the shelter but did not recall having an altercation or hitting anyone. Police did not say what they think the motive was.

Banks was ordered detained until a preliminary hearing Sept. 10. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request. A representative from Catholic Charities could not be reached for comment.

