A Fairfax County man has been arrested in connection with an abduction nearly 20 years after the incident, authorities said Thursday.

Allen Lewis Buracker, 67, was taken into custody after the Fairfax County police Cold Case Squad developed “new investigative leads” that led them to the suspect, police said. Police did not detail the nature of those leads.

Police said Buracker approached a woman on Aug. 8, 1999 as she was trying to find a business in the Burke Town Plaza. Buracker told the woman he would show her where the business had relocated, and he led her to a vacant office, police said.

Buracker then pulled out a knife on the woman and tried to restrain her, police said. The woman struggled with Buracker and managed to flee.

Buracker was arrested in Hyattsville on Thursday morning, police said. He is charged as a fugitive from justice, but police said he will be charged with abduction with intent to defile after he is extradited to Fairfax County.

Police said Buracker has lived and worked in numerous counties in Maryland and Virginia since the 1990s, including Fairfax, Prince George’s and Stafford. Police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with additional information to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news