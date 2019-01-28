A man charged in a suspected drunken driving crash that left three children dead made his first appearance in court Monday.

A judge set a bond of $80,000 for Thomas Hawks, 27, of White Plains, Md., at his arraignment in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, prosecutors said. Hawks turned himself in to authorities on Friday, the day after he was indicted in the case, said Denise Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury handed 21 counts against Hawks last week in connection with the Dec. 30 crash, including vehicular manslaughter and negligent by motor vehicle homicide while under the influence.

An attorney for Hawks reached Monday declined to comment.

Hawks was speeding in a pickup truck when he crashed into a sedan carrying a family of five stopped at a red light on Indian Head Highway near Wilson Bridge Drive that night, police said.

The collision killed three children who were in the back seat of the sedan: Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5-year-old twins, and their younger brother, Isaac, 13 months old. The crash also critically injured the children’s parents.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said Thursday when announcing the indictment of Hawks that the children’s parents have been released from the hospital but remain immobile.

Braveboy had said Hawks was driving home from a football game and had a blood alcohol concentration of .17 the night of the crash, more than double the legal limit in Maryland.