Young was charged in the June 11, 1996, killing of Cedric Rogers, of Northeast Washington, in a slaying that followed a dispute on a basketball court in the 300 block of Franklin Street NE, according to court documents.

A witness told police that Young and Rogers feuded, before Young left the court and returned to open fire on Rogers, according to court records. Rogers, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene. Rogers’s family declined to comment.

Young was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, according to charging papers, but a key witness came forward later.

Young also was charged in the killing of 39-year-old Ronald William Richardson, Jr., of Northeast Washington, during a May 20, 2018, altercation inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Fourth Street NE, according to court documents.

After his arrest in Rogers’s killing, Young told authorities that he shot Richardson after Richardson attacked him, according to charging documents. Young told authorities that he and Richardson wrestled on the floor of the apartment and a gun fell out of Richardson’s pocket, according to court documents. Young told detectives he used it to shoot Richardson, before fleeing the apartment.

Sirron Richardson, Ronald Richardson’s sister, said her brother and Young had known each other since they were young and had a long-standing rivalry. She said her brother was fearless and a good athlete, but she and Richardson had a difficult childhood, so “he turned to the streets.”

Family members said Richardson had been to prison and survived other shootings. Sirron Richardson said her brother was particularly affected after watching his best friend shot during an incident in the late 1990s that also left Ronald Richardson with gunshot wounds.

She said Richardson’s killing had fallen heavily on both of her parents, who died after Richardson’s slaying, troubled that his killer had not been arrested.

“I feel like I lost my whole family because of this,” Sirron said of her brother’s slaying.

“He didn’t kill my parents,” she said of the assailant, “but taking away my brother gave them so much heartache it took them away.”