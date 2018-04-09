A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman near Gallaudet University in Northeast Washington last month, police said.

Last week, a fugitive task force arrested Robert W. Dean Jr., of no fixed address, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Tamiya White, 38, of Northeast Washington.

White was stabbed about 5 p.m. March 31 in the 1900 block of Ninth Street NE. Officers found her suffering from a neck wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.