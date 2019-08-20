Arlington County police said they have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman early Tuesday in Crystal City.

Police were dispatched at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Richmond Highway for a report of an EMS assist, according to officials. Upon arrival, police said they found a woman inside the lobby of a hotel after a fall from an upper floor. Zelalem Abedje, 63, of Arlington, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have charged Tebebe Makonnen, of Arlington, with murder. He is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility on no bond.

The circumstances preceding the fall remain under investigation, police said, and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

The investigation is ongoing, but based on the preliminary investigation, police said there is no danger to the community.

