Police responded to the 1000 block of 56th Avenue in Fairmont Heights around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting and found Green inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that an initial investigation suggests that the two were in a relationship.

Officials said Kelly has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other counts. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and has been denied bond, police said. It was unclear Friday whether Kelly was represented by a lawyer.