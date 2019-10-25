The suspect, Matthew Walker, 22, was in the D.C. jail this week, charged with assault and carjacking, when police obtained an arrest warrant accusing him of first-degree murder in the Feb. 14 shooting at Trojan Labor, a temporary employment service in Northeast Washington. On Friday, a magistrate judge in D.C. Superior Court ordered him to remain behind bars without bail in the new case.

A day laborer, David A. Remen, 32, of La Crosse, Wis., was killed and Trojan’s owner was wounded by a masked gunman carrying a 9-millimeter pistol equipped with an extended magazine holding more than 30 rounds, according to detectives. They have not publicly cited a motive for the attack, in which at least nine bullets were fired.

In the following weeks, as investigators worked to identify the shooter, Walker was allegedly involved in other crimes that landed him in police custody. In September, while he was undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation at St. Elizabeths Hospital, he assaulted or attempted to assault fellow patients and staff members more than 20 times, according to a hospital report filed in court.

On March 4, less than three weeks after the homicide, Walker, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue NE, was charged with carjacking, court records show. While awaiting prosecution, he was ordered held in the Hope Village work-release facility in Southeast Washington, but he absconded from the center in early April, authorities said.

Two weeks later, according to a police affidavit, Walker and three other people were in an apartment on Michigan Avenue NE, smoking marijuana and listening to music, when Walker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed one of his companions in the neck and head for no apparent reason. A physician later told investigators that the victim, who nearly died, would probably be paralyzed as a result of the wounds.

Walker fled the apartment, the affidavit says, but was not loose for long. On April 30, police were called to a fight in progress. There, they found one of the other men from the apartment, who was on top of Walker on the sidewalk, beating him. “I got to him first,” he told officers.

Arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill, and already accused of carjacking and escaping from a correctional facility, Walker was held without bail. In July, he was charged with assault for allegedly attacking a fellow prisoner in a Superior Court cellblock. In late August, he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Despite violent behavior at St. Elizabeths throughout September, a hospital report says, Walker was found mentally competent to stand trial in his cases, and early this month he was transferred back to the D.C. jail.

Meanwhile, after an investigation, police identified him as the prime suspect in the February shooting at Trojan Labor, according to an affidavit.

Security video showed the gunman wore a red, black and-white jogging suit, a dark mask covering the lower part of his face, and one dark glove, the affidavit says. It says police eventually found the clothing in a trash bin near Trojan, in the 1700 block of Hamlin Street NE. They later found the gun, still loaded, and the glove at a different location.

In a pocket of the sweatsuit jacket, detectives found a scrap of paper with a phone number scribbled on it, the affidavit says. Further investigation showed that the disconnected phone apparently had changed hands several times. The affidavit says police determined that Walker had been using the phone around the time of the shooting.

When detectives went looking for Walker, they learned he was in jail, charged with an assortment of mayhem in the weeks after the homicide. Lab tests found that his DNA was on the gun and the clothing in the trash bin, the affidavit says.

