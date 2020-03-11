A 52-year-old Virginia man has been arrested and charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in February in Fairfax County.

Local police said Willams Claros, of Alexandria, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter under the influence and felony hit-and-run. He is being held in jail without bond. He was arrested Tuesday.

A pedestrian was struck and killed along Industrial Road near Backlick Road in the Feb. 1 crash. The pedestrian was later identified as David Velasquez, 29, of Arlington.

Police said alcohol is thought to have been “a factor for the pedestrian.”

