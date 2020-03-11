By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDTA 52-year-old Virginia man has been arrested and charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in February in Fairfax County.Local police said Willams Claros, of Alexandria, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter under the influence and felony hit-and-run. He is being held in jail without bond. He was arrested Tuesday.A pedestrian was struck and killed along Industrial Road near Backlick Road in the Feb. 1 crash. The pedestrian was later identified as David Velasquez, 29, of Arlington.Police said alcohol is thought to have been “a factor for the pedestrian.”dana.hedgpeth@washpost.comLocal newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy