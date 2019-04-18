A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a teen during a drug-related dispute last week in Fort Washington, police said.

Ulises Bonilla, 22, of Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Timothy Rojas, 19, of Temple Hills, according to Prince George’s County police.

Rojas was found suffering from a gunshot wound at around 11 p.m. on April 12 in the 1500 block of Tucker Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Bonilla is being held in county jail without bond.

