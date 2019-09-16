An Oxon Hill, Md., man has been arrested in the slaying of two men found shot in a car.

Kyeem King, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the June 1 shooting in District Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers found a car idling around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue. Two men from Suitland — Davion Brandon, 26, and Antonio Taitano-Walker, 28 — were inside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Brandon was pronounced dead on the scene, and Taitano-Walker was taken to a hospital, where he died eight days later, police said.

Police said King knew the victims. Detectives are investigating the motive for the killings.

