D.C. police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old nearly two weeks ago in Southeast Washington.

James Manuel Johnson, 43, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said Johnson is charged in the June 28 stabbing of Johnathan Grady, of Northeast. The attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive, but a police report said the two men argued and Johnson chased Grady and stabbed him. Grady died at a hospital.