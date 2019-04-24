D.C. police have arrested a man in a fatal stabbing that occurred earlier this month in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Kevon Pinkett, 18, of Southeast, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. He was arrested Tuesday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Pinkett is charged in the April 5 stabbing of Edwin Richardson, 49, of Southeast, shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Richardson died at a hospital.

Authorities did not discuss a possible motive in the case.

