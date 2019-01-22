

David Flores Jr. (Prince George’s County Police)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his father after the two got into a dispute in their Maryland home, police said.

David Flores Jr., 26, of Beltsville, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Flores Sr., 64, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers were called to the family’s home on Cedar Lane at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said. They found David Flores Sr. wounded in the home and took him to a hospital where he died, police said.

David Flores Jr. admitted to stabbing his father. Police are still investigating the motive.

Flores Jr. is in county jail pending trial.