A man charged with fatally stabbing a Logan Circle jogger was ordered Friday to remain in D.C. jail until trial.

After nearly two days of hearings this week, D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe ordered Anthony Crawford, 23, to remain in jail on charges of second-degree murder while armed in the Sept. 18 killing of Wendy Martinez, 35. Martinez was stabbed as she went on an early-evening run through the city.

On Thursday, a D.C. homicide detective testified that DNA belonging to both Crawford and Martinez was found on a knife with a 5½-inch blade that witnesses say they saw the attacker discard as he was fleeing the scene.

[DNA of suspect in Logan Circle fatal stabbing found on knife used in attack, federal authorities say]

Crawford’s public defenders have argued that their client has a history of mental illness and that witnesses misidentified him as the killer.

Crawford’s next hearing is Feb. 8.