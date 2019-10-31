Ammons is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 22 stabbing of 62-year-old Robert Bolich of Alexandria. At the time, Bolich was working as a project manager on the renovations of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge near Nationals Park, which carries South Capitol Street across the Potomac River.

During the Thursday hearing, a D.C. homicide detective testified that one of Bolich’s co-workers was about 300 feet away that summer afternoon when he saw a man wearing glasses attacking Bolich. After alerting other co-workers, the witness ran to aid Bolich, who had fallen to the ground.

Authorities said other witnesses said the assailant was wearing a blue shirt.

Bolich was stabbed four times and a switchblade was found near his body, according to the authorities. They said that after the stabbing, Ammons crossed the bridge and watched as nearby bikers and construction workers tried to save Bolich’s life.

Detective Paris White testified that one of the witnesses said Ammons pounded on his chest when asked who had committed the assault. White did not say what Ammons was wearing when he was arrested at the scene.

When Ammons was taken into custody, detectives said Ammons told him he was homeless and lived in a “forest” near the bridge, according to court charging documents. White said detectives did not investigate if that were true.

Ammons also allegedly told detectives that when he saw Bolich, “the devil told him to stab” him, according to the documents.

Ammons’s public defender, Ieshaah Murphy, sought to cast doubt on the prosecution’s case. Murphy said police did not seem to give credence to Ammons’s statement that he lived in a forest, yet “they credit his statement” that he attacked Bolich.

Murphy said her client, who is a veteran, has a history of “severe” mental illness and had previously been treated at the Veteran’s Medical Center.

