Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing last week of a 38-year-old man from Silver Spring who was killed in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Dale Thomas, 28, of Northeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Friday in the stabbing of Jelani Mohammed, 38.

Mohammed was killed about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, near the Hechinger Mall.

Thomas has been ordered detained pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.