A 20-year man has been charged with murder and other counts in connection with a double shooting that left one brother dead and another seriously wounded this week in Mount Vernon, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Jeremiah Mouzon, of Centreville, was arrested in Prince George’s County on Wednesday evening in the killing of Jayden Quick, 20, and injuring of Kamren Quick, 18.

Fairfax County police said they were called to the Sequoyah condominiums in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place shortly before 2:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Kamren Quick outside his home with a gunshot wound, police said.

After sweeping the condominium, they found Jayden Quick inside, police said. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said it was not a random act of violence.

Mouzon is expected to be extradited back to Fairfax County to stand trial. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, malicious shooting and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.