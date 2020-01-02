Fairfax County police said they were called to the Sequoyah condominiums in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place shortly before 2:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Kamren Quick outside his home with a gunshot wound, police said.
After sweeping the condominium, they found Jayden Quick inside, police said. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said it was not a random act of violence.
Mouzon is expected to be extradited back to Fairfax County to stand trial. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, malicious shooting and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.