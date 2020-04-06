An Alexandria man has been charged with murder in the 2019 slaying of a teenager, who a detective testified was targeted because his killers believed he was a gang member who had used black magic on a girl.

Bryon Arenas Estupinian, 22, of Alexandria, Va., was already in police custody because he was charged last month with abduction in the killing of 16-year-old Richard Hernandez Cruz in April or May 2019, Fairfax County police said. Cruz’s body was buried in Hybla Valley’s North Hill Park, where it was uncovered by police in May 2019 after a tip.

Three other men and the girl who was supposedly the victim of the magic have also been charged in the case.

Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, told detectives after his arrest on abduction and murder charges that Hernandez Cruz had used sorcery on his 16-year-old girlfriend, causing her to lose 45 pounds and suffer other problems, a detective testified at a preliminary hearing last year.

The girl, who has also been charged with murder, lured Hernandez Cruz to the park, where he was brutally beaten with a baseball bat and then buried, the detective testified.

A Fairfax County prosecutor said at another hearing that Reyes Reyes was a member of MS-13.

Estupinian was not listed in online court records, so it was unclear if he has retained an attorney.