Three other men and the girl who was supposedly the victim of the magic have also been charged in the case.
Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, told detectives after his arrest on abduction and murder charges that Hernandez Cruz had used sorcery on his 16-year-old girlfriend, causing her to lose 45 pounds and suffer other problems, a detective testified at a preliminary hearing last year.
The girl, who has also been charged with murder, lured Hernandez Cruz to the park, where he was brutally beaten with a baseball bat and then buried, the detective testified.
A Fairfax County prosecutor said at another hearing that Reyes Reyes was a member of MS-13.
Estupinian was not listed in online court records, so it was unclear if he has retained an attorney.