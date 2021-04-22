Gill turned himself in to authorities Wednesday. He’s being held without bond and a court date is pending, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.
The killing happened April 2 outside the mall on Sudley Road. Police said Graves, 34, and another man were inside the mall when an altercation happened with another group. The groups again disagreed in the parking lot, and shots were fired. Two people, including Graves, were hit.
Two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged Tuesday in the case. They are charged with murder, and because they’re juveniles, their names were not released. They’re being held at the local juvenile detention center.
Detectives said that the two groups didn’t know each other and that the incident remains under investigation. Two other men are wanted in the shooting, according to police.