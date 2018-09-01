A man was charged in nine burglaries in the District last month. (iStock/iStock)

A man who apparently had no home of his own was charged by D.C. police with going into other people’s homes and businesses in the District on nine occasions last month and taking cash or property.

Police said they arrested a man in connection with nine burglaries that began Aug. 1 when someone forced his way into a business in the 1000 block of F Street NW, and made off with property. The address is in the heart of downtown Washington.

In the most recent of the incidents, police said a burglar forced his way into an unoccupied house on Capitol Hill about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Once inside the house in the 400 block of 11th Street NE, the police said, the burglar took property and then fled.

In a statement, the police said, Keith Vasser, 57, was arrested Friday and charged with nine counts of second degree burglary. They said he had “no fixed address.”