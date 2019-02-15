A man who worked with the mentally disabled at a Fairfax County community center has been charged in the rape of a second woman with mental impairments, police said Friday.

Bernards Betts-King, 60, of Springfield, raped the woman in early 2017, Fairfax County police said. A spokesman for the department declined to release any additional details about the incident or how Betts-King came in contact with the woman.

Betts-King was charged earlier this week with raping a woman he worked with at Springfield’s MVLE Community Center, where he was a behavioral specialist. Police said that that woman, who is mentally disabled, was raped in early 2018 and gave birth to a child as a result. A DNA test proved Betts-King was the father.

MVLE said in a statement Tuesday that Betts-King has been fired, and it is taking the situation “very seriously.”

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities, and because this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any further comments at this time,” the statement read.

Betts-King also worked for Community Living Alternatives in Fairfax, police said. Officials there have not responded to requests for comment, and it was not immediately clear whether he was still an employee.

Police believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone who may have information to call 703-246-7800. Betts-King is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

