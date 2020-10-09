Metro Transit Police said Roberts-Monticue assaulted a woman, tried to take off her clothes and exposed himself. She escaped at the East Falls Church station and Roberts-Monticue exited the Metro system at the Foggy Bottom station, authorities said.
Officials said he also was involved in another assault that happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in the 11000 block of Reston Station Boulevard. Fairfax County Police said in that incident a woman was working “inside the building” when a man grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. She fought him off and he fled, police said.
He was later arrested and charged by Fairfax County Police with attempted rape and abduction with intent to defile.
He is being held at the Fairfax County jail.