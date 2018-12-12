Seven times in the last two weeks, an intruder has entered occupied houses after dark in a relatively compact area of the District according to the police. Most of the time, police said, cash or property was taken.

On Tuesday police said they had made an arrest in connection with the incidents. They said they charged a man with six counts of burglary, and one count of kidnaping while armed.

According to a statement from police, the kidnaping charge stemmed from an incident that began Dec. 6 in the 1200 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. The house involved is across the street from Gallaudet University.

At 3:25 a.m., police said an intruder entered an occupied home, brandishing a knife. He demanded cash, then forced the occupants to go with him to a business, where he was given money.

Two of the burglaries that were linked by police occurred nearby on West Virginia Avenue, which is near Gallaudet University.

Two more burglaries occurred around the corner and about a block away on Oates Place and Morse Street.

In the Morse Street incident, which occurred in the 1100 block, about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, police said an intruder entered a home, approached occupants and “brandished a screwdriver.”

The intruder demanded money, the victims complied, and the intruder fled, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Donte Watson, 33, of no fixed address. They said he was arrested Monday. The last of the six linked burglaries occurred Monday at 12:45 a.m.