Family members said Hetle was a former officer with the Bellevue, Wash. police department. Hetle was involved in a controversial 2001 shooting of an unarmed Latino man during a domestic violence call and the 2000 shooting of a bank robbery suspect who was armed, according to news accounts from the time. Both men died. The news reports said Hetle was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in each case.

The shooting of the Latino man drew protests and his family later settled a civil suit against Bellevue and Hetle over the shooting for $75,000, the Seattle Times reported. Hetle was separately accused of racial bias during a traffic stop involving an Ethio­pian woman, a case that was also settled, according to news accounts.

In Tuesday’s incident, Fairfax County police said they were called to the 7700 block of Bedstraw Court in Springfield around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a man shot, police said. When officers arrived, they found Javon Prather, 24, of Springfield, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, police said. Hetle and Prather both lived on Bedstraw Court.

Officers provided medical care, but Prather was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Hetle was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

Fairfax County police have not released a motive for the shooting, but neighbors said Hetle and Prather had been involved in a running dispute. Jason Free, Hetle’s former brother-in-law, said he was stunned to learn of the killing.

“From what I knew, he was very professional,” Free said.

Free said Hetle spoke several languages, has two children and was divorced from Free’s sister.

Court records did not list an attorney for Hetle. The Bellevue Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment and Prather’s family members could not be reached for comment.