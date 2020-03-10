The second occurred about 11:45 a.m. Monday, police said. The victim suffered life-threatening wounds, they said.
Monday’s shooting followed a shooting on that block March 2, according to police. That shooting was reported about 10 a.m., after two people argued, police said.
Both participants in the argument showed weapons, and they exchanged shots, police said.
One was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment and the other fled, the police said.
In a statement issued the day after that shooting the police said they said they had arrested a 19-year-old man in the incident and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
They said then that they were looking for second man.
On Monday, police said they had arrested Jarvis Burl, 19, of Capitol Heights, Md., as a second suspect in the March 2 incident, and had also arrested him in Monday’s incident.
He was charged in Monday’s shooting with assault with intent to kill while armed, the police said. They said he was charged in the previous week’s incident with assault with a dangerous weapon.