A man who is accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint and raping her in the summer has been charged, and he’s involved with other crimes in the area, police said.

Damion Jalil Peterson, 26, of Woodbridge, has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and other counts, and is being held without bond, police in Prince William County said.

The rape happened July 25 in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court in Woodbridge, officials said. An 18-year-old woman told police she was abducted and raped by a man as she walked to an apartment in that area. Police, at the time, said they were looking for a man with a tattoo that had angel wings on his right arm.

Police said Peterson was believed to be a “person of interest” in that rape investigation.

In August, detectives searched Peterson’s home in connection with the rape and an “unrelated narcotics investigation.” They found a firearm along with “evidence of marijuana possession and distribution.”



Damion Jalil Peterson, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., has been charged in a rape and abduction that happened in the summer. (Courtesy of Prince William County Police)

Peterson was taken into custody on drug and weapon charges, and later was incarcerated at the jail in Manassas.

In late August, detectives were able to connect Peterson with a May shooting of a 19-year-old man that happened in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive in Woodbridge. Peterson also was charged in that crime.

Earlier this month, detectives obtained “forensic results of evidence collected” during the rape in July that connected Peterson to the incident. This week, Peterson, who is in jail, was served with charges on the rape, according to police.