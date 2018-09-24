A 54-year-old man was charged with sexually abusing a child at a Fairfax County home day-care center, and authorities think there may be other victims, Fairfax County police said Monday.

Jose Garcia Urrutia Luna is facing counts of indecent liberties with a child, sodomy and aggravated battery in connection with an assault, police said, that reportedly occurred in the day-care center in the 3000 block of Popkins Lane in the Alexandria section of the county. Officers were called to the home, which is also Urrutia Luna’s residence, after a mother learned that her child was allegedly abused there, police said.

Detectives recently uncovered information that led them to believe there may be additional victims, police said. Authorities asked anyone who may think their child had inappropriate contact with Urrutia Luna to contact them.

No attorney was listed for Urrutia Luna in court records.