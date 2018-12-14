A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that started at a mental health facility and spread to neighboring shops in a College Park strip mall, fire officials said.

Paul Franklin Willis III, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said. He has also been charged with malicious burning and reckless endangerment. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters were called to a shopping center in the 10000 block of Rhode Island Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Friday, the fire department said, and extinguished the blaze at the one-story commercial complex. It started at a facility called On Our Own of Prince George’s County, officials said.