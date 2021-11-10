Officers from Riverdale Park Police, Greenbelt Police Department and Bladensburg Police Department were involved in the shooting incident and arrest of Albarran-Dominguez, authorities said. The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating.
In a news release, county police said Albarran-Dominguez and another person were spotted just before 10 p.m. Monday driving a car that authorities believed was linked to a shooting on Halloween. A Riverdale Park officer tried to pull over the vehicle, officials said, but it fled.
The Riverdale Park officer chased the vehicle to the 4900 block of East-West Highway, where Albarran-Dominguez and the other person ran from the car, authorities said.
Officials said Albarran-Dominguez fired a gun at the Riverdale Park officer, who “returned fire.” That officer was shot and was treated and released from a hospital.
Another officer, from the Greenbelt Police Department, was also shot at but not struck. His cruiser was hit, and the officer did not fire his gun, police said.
Hours later, at 2 a.m. Tuesday, a Bladensburg officer saw Albarran-Dominguez near 57th Avenue and Emerson Street in Bladensburg, authorities said. That officer chased Albarran-Dominguez on foot and arrested him. He had a gun, police said.
It was not immediately clear whether Albarran-Dominguez had retained an attorney.
Prince George’s police said they are trying to identify the second person from the original attempted traffic stop.