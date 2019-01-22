A 29-year-old Virginia man has been arrested and charged with attempted capital murder and other charges after he allegedly fired a gun at two local sheriff’s deputies, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 39000 block of Peacock Circle in Paeonian Springs, about four miles from Waterford, Va.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a man forced his way into a trailer that had firearms inside. The suspect also allegedly fired a weapon on the property, and when sheriff’s deputies arrived, he fired rounds at them as well.

The sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire and wounded the suspect. He then barricaded himself in the trailer but eventually surrendered.

He had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital. Officials later identified him as Hyeong J. Suh, of Reston, Va. He was charged with one count of attempted capital murder and breaking and entering, officials said. He is being held without bond.

The two sheriff’s deputies have been placed on paid, administrative leave per the department’s policy while the incident is under investigation.