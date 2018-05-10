A 33-year-old Centreville man was charged with impersonating a police officer after handcuffing another man at the scene of an accident in Fairfax County, police said.

Arta Javanbakhtamarlouei was arrested after an officer arrived on the scene of an accident on Lee Jackson Highway in Chantilly around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

Javanbakhtamarlouei told the officer he had placed the man in handcuffs because he felt threatened by the way the man was acting, police said.

Javanbakhtamarlouei had a gun with a holster, a duty belt and a private investigator’s badge among other items commonly associated with law enforcement officers, police said. He told the officer he had taken a law enforcement training class and had the power to arrest people.