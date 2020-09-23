Poole was unaware, according to D.C. police, that he had been watched and then followed by a man intent on robbing him.

After Poole left the store and reached an iron gate leading into Eastern Plaza Condominiums, where he lived, a man pressed an object to his back, threatened to blow his head off, and punched and pushed him, police said.

Poole’s head struck the gate and he collapsed, police said. It appears that the assailant and an accomplice ran away without taking anything, leaving Poole on the sidewalk, bleeding in front of his residence in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE.

Poole died at his apartment May 6, one day after being released from a hospital and into home hospice care.

The medical examiner said his death was due to complications of a hematoma to the brain and ruled it a homicide linked to the attack on March 29, police said this week, announcing the case for the first time.

“He was robbed of his life,” said Poole’s daughter, Romona Poole, 56, who lives in Maryland.

Authorities had arrested a suspect shortly after the robbery attempt, which occurred about 11:45 a.m., and that man had been detained to await trial on a charge of assault to commit robbery.

On Tuesday, D.C. police charged the suspect — identified as Tyrone Williams, 50, of Capitol Heights, Md. — with first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3. His attorney, Stephen Logerfo, could not be reached on Wednesday.

Poole grew up in Pittsylvania County, Va., about 125 miles south of Charlottesville. He had come to the Washington area decades ago, but most years he returned to Virginia up to four times a year. He was buried in the cemetery at Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he had worshiped growing up.

An obituary in the Gazette-Virginian newspaper says Poole was a U.S. Army veteran. His daughter said he served in the Korean War and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years. His wife, Edna Earl, died in 2007.

His son and daughter live in Capitol Heights, in Prince George’s County, Md., and he has four grandchildren.

D.C. has recorded 141 homicides in 2020, up 12 percent from last year, which ended with a decade high. Poole is the city’s oldest homicide victim this year; in May, a 74-year-old woman was fatally shot while trying to protect a grandchild during a dispute.

Romona Poole described her father as quiet but also as a jokester to the people he loved, sometimes gently urging them to go to a gym. “I would tell my brother, ‘That’s your father, he’s watching your waist,’’ she recalled. He would answer, “ ‘He’s watching it more than me.’ ”

Poole lived alone, and his son, Raymond, took food to him every day. Romona Poole said she had planned to retire early from her job at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development so she could accompany her father on his daily walks. He started walking after he suffered a stroke many years ago, which led to doctors discovering a heart ailment that required surgery.

“I really wanted to retire to hang out with him,” Romona Poole said. She noted that her father was such a regular on his walking route that if he missed a day, “people called out of concern.”

On the morning of March 29, an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says, surveillance video from the 7-Eleven shows Poole in the store, at the lottery machine and then looking for his snack.

Police said it also shows a man watching Poole’s every move.

Romona Poole said that in addition to getting the lottery cards, her father also withdrew $200 from a bank machine. She suspects the assailant was after the money. She said her father still had the money in his pants pocket after the attack.

Poole was taken to a hospital and released April 2, police said. His son took him back to the hospital on April 9 after noticing that his father was “intermittently confused, having balance issues, weakness and trouble walking,” the affidavit says.