The victim has been identified as Williams’s father, Stephen Magruder, 49, also of Northeast Washington. Police said he was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police they heard Williams and Magruder arguing around 12:40 a.m. in a backroom of an apartment in the 700 block of 51st Street NE. One witness told detectives the dispute was over $5, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.
Three other people were in the apartment but no one witnessed the argument or the shooting, and none saw Williams with a firearm, the affidavit says. They reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot and seeing Magruder stumble into the living room and collapse.
The witnesses said Williams then left the apartment.
Police said they arrested Williams on Friday in a garage in the 1400 block of 8th Street NW.
Witnesses told police that Williams said his father began hitting him and he retrieved a firearm, the affidavit says. “The defendant reportedly stated that the person hitting him grabbed the handgun and that he shot him,” police said in the affidavit.
Police said Williams told detectives, “Isn’t there self-defense?”
Williams has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 2. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.