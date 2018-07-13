Alexandria police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the killing of a man found dead inside a city business Friday morning, police officials said.

Authorities released few details but said officers responded to call for a suspicious death in the 1200 block of King Street about 11:49 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead inside a business in that block.

Police arrested a man and charged him with murder. The suspect is being held without bond at the Alexandria Detention Center.

Police did not immediately identify either the victim or the suspect.

Officials said this is second homicide in the city this year.