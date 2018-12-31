A man was charged with murder in the weekend shooting of another man in Prince George’s County, authorities said Monday.

At around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

They found 66-year-old Adam MacAdam II of Fort Washington outside of his home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that on Monday they charged William Little, 42, of Fort Washington with first-degree murder in the shooting death. He was being held without bond.

The motive of the shooting was under investigation, police said, and anyone with information may call 301-772-4925.