A D.C. man was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in Southeast Washington last week, police said Tuesday.

At about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the first block of 57th Place SE for a report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found Nya Howard-Reynolds, of Capitol Heights, Md., suffering from a gunshot wound in a residence, and she was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Monday, 22-year-old Robert Theodore Smith of Southeast was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in Howard-Reynolds’s death, according to the statement.

Police initially said Howard-Reynolds was from Alexandria.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.